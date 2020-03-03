Fmr LLC Buys 14,795 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $66,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

VTI stock opened at $156.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

