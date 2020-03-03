Fmr LLC Cuts Position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,159 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.39% of WellCare Health Plans worth $64,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 1,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

WCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Shares of NYSE WCG opened at $349.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.94. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.56 and a 52-week high of $350.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

