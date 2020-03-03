Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,971,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 639,089 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.19% of WPX Energy worth $68,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPX. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 11,233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,136,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,243 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,596,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,072 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $10,910,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $9,759,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. WPX Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

