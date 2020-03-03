Fmr LLC Grows Position in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,086,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903,144 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.74% of Schneider National worth $67,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Schneider National by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 220.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 143,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 99,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. Schneider National Inc has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $24.38.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Schneider National Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

SNDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.55.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

