Fmr LLC Has $64.57 Million Holdings in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,481,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58,200 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.12% of SolarWinds worth $64,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,034,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,530,000 after purchasing an additional 117,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 568,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 76,476 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 336,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 86,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 28.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 74,150 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54. SolarWinds Corp has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $21.66.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SolarWinds from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura decreased their target price on SolarWinds from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarWinds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

