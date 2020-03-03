Fmr LLC Has $66.25 Million Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,725,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055,609 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.44% of SITE Centers worth $66,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SITC opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $111.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SITC. Morgan Stanley raised SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

