Fmr LLC Has $66.69 Million Position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,692,476 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,363 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.58% of Transocean worth $66,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 540,940 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 413,659 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 398,185 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 82,981 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth about $849,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 982,678 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,308.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. Transocean LTD has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Transocean had a negative net margin of 40.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean LTD will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

RIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

