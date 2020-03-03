Fmr LLC Increases Position in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,946,295 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,292,613 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 6.89% of Northern Oil & Gas worth $65,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 62,757 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 84,286 shares in the last quarter.

In other Northern Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 5,000,000 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $7,150,000.00. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 2,000,000 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $2,820,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,364,000 shares of company stock worth $15,756,080.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.31.

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $2.94.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

