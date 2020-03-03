Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,968,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 107,358 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.65% of BOX worth $66,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BOX by 19,421.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 513.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities cut shares of BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

BOX opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33. Box Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $183.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.53 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 577.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

