Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,002 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.60% of Southwest Gas worth $66,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,980,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,602,000 after buying an additional 543,242 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 180.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 194,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after buying an additional 125,264 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 21.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

NYSE SWX opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.38. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $64.01 and a 12 month high of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.81.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $848.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.83 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.33%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.