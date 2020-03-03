Fmr LLC Sells 102,658 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 753,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102,658 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.23% of Eversource Energy worth $64,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 607.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.80. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $68.38 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.79.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

