Fmr LLC Sells 116,000 Shares of Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,037,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,000 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 13.39% of Translate Bio worth $65,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBIO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. Translate Bio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $454.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

