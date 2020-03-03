Fmr LLC Sells 290,301 Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 290,301 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.84% of TopBuild worth $64,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 15.9% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 75,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 7.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TopBuild by 37.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,931 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 101.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in TopBuild by 39.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

In other TopBuild news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $1,223,358.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,228.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

BLD stock opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.01. TopBuild Corp has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $125.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $662.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.