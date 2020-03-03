Fmr LLC Sells 555,702 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,196,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 555,702 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.54% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $67,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.28. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a twelve month low of $47.33 and a twelve month high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

