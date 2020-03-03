Fmr LLC Sells 672,105 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672,105 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.29% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $64,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $261.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 0.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.74 and a twelve month high of $296.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

