Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.06 Million

Analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) will announce sales of $82.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Forescout Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.00 million. Forescout Technologies reported sales of $75.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will report full year sales of $384.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $372.90 million to $407.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $441.18 million, with estimates ranging from $418.40 million to $472.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Forescout Technologies.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 112.57% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Forescout Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSCT. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Forescout Technologies in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Forescout Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In other Forescout Technologies news, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $133,785.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,562.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 6,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $199,496.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,096.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,107 shares of company stock worth $3,278,937 in the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies stock opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Forescout Technologies has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

