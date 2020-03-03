Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $531.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) to report sales of $531.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $541.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $528.00 million. Foundation Building Materials reported sales of $514.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Foundation Building Materials.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI cut Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of NYSE:FBM opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.97. Foundation Building Materials has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

