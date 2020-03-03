Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 1,451 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,056,000 after buying an additional 686,335 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 298.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 799,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,557,000 after buying an additional 598,531 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,529,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,475,000 after buying an additional 371,076 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after buying an additional 353,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,470,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,641,000 after buying an additional 341,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $310.40 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $274.10 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.89 and its 200 day moving average is $312.25.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.