Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 1,685 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,763,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $107.42 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $100.44 and a one year high of $118.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.68 and a 200 day moving average of $111.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

