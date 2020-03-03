Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 3,610 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,634.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,661,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,564,000 after purchasing an additional 111,902 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 399,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 357,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 434,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 74,193 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

