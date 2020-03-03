Founders Financial Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $86.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $79.47 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

