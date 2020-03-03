Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,297,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 401.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PFF opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $38.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This is a boost from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.