Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $17.10 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,175 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.8% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,868,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,216,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 60,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.32. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $71.39 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

