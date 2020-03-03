Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $9.70 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after buying an additional 6,515,275 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $115,063,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,192,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,536,000 after buying an additional 433,254 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,218,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,845,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $175.66 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $143.94 and a 12 month high of $192.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.79 and its 200 day moving average is $170.26.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

