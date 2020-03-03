Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 64,667 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,667 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 3.4% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

