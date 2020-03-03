Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 139.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,878 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.05.

