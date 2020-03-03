Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 3,430 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 2.8% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $8,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of BOND opened at $110.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.77. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $103.60 and a 52-week high of $111.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.