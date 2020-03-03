Foundry Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,535 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 147,487 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.82% of Ramaco Resources worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of METC. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 135.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of METC opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Ramaco Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $117.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 million. Research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

