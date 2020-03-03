Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,518 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.77% of DHI Group worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 13,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. DHI Group Inc has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. DHI Group had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DHI Group Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

