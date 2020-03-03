Foundry Partners LLC Sells 17,174 Shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,174 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Funko worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Funko by 2,990.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,281,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,709 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Funko by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 958,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,444,000 after acquiring an additional 100,759 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Funko by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,589,000 after acquiring an additional 588,798 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Funko by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 685,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 432,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Funko by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 133,400 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Funko Inc has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $400.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FNKO shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Funko from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Funko from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

