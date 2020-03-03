Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Bought by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 62,714 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 62,460 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth $898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.12. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $41.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

FOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,536 shares in the company, valued at $314,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

