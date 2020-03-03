Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Franklin Electric worth $21,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

FELE opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $61,686.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,688.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $608,398.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,816.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,030 shares of company stock valued at $970,632 in the last ninety days. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.