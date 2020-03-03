freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €20.78 ($24.16).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNTN. Warburg Research set a €22.70 ($26.40) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of freenet stock opened at €17.71 ($20.59) on Tuesday. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($38.28). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €19.82.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

