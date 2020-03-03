Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

FULC opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96.

In related news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $84,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,923 shares in the company, valued at $520,434.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Diego Cadavid sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $37,245.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,143 shares of company stock valued at $207,495.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 30,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

