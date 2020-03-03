Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.0766

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can currently be bought for $0.0766 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $13.99 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,727,507 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io.

Function X Token Trading

