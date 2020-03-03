FY2020 EPS Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Increased by G.Research

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – G.Research lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. G.Research also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PDCO. Cfra upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 675.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.