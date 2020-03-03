FY2020 EPS Estimates for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Reduced by Analyst

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of VF in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VF’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VFC. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays began coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

NYSE VFC opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. VF has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In other VF news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in VF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

