Garth Palmer Buys 117,096 Shares of Sigmaroc PLC (LON:SRC) Stock

Sigmaroc PLC (LON:SRC) insider Garth Palmer acquired 117,096 shares of Sigmaroc stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £50,351.28 ($66,234.25).

Garth Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sigmaroc alerts:

On Tuesday, December 31st, Garth Palmer acquired 34,856 shares of Sigmaroc stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £17,428 ($22,925.55).

Shares of LON:SRC opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.59) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 45.83. Sigmaroc PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 38.04 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 53.65 ($0.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $112.91 million and a P/E ratio of 26.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sigmaroc in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

About Sigmaroc

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Guernsey, and Jersey. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete, as well as supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Sigmaroc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigmaroc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.