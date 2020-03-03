GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 239.16% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. GenMark Diagnostics updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.47. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 28,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $141,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 851,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,360.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Mendel sold 7,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $37,647.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,450 shares of company stock valued at $408,241 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.