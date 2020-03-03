Gilead Sciences (GILD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/2/2020 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/2/2020 – Gilead Sciences is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Gilead Sciences is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/19/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

2/6/2020 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

2/5/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $59.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/5/2020 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $81.00.

2/5/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/5/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

1/21/2020 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/15/2020 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/3/2020 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average is $65.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,902 shares of company stock worth $3,606,389. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

