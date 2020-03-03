Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) is Atria Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,604 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 10.27% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $55,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIGB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,351,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,783,000 after buying an additional 58,621 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,709,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,271,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period.

GIGB stock opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.73. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.30 and a 12-month high of $54.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

