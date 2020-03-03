Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Stake Cut by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,529 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.81% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $15,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,778,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,065,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 632,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,890,000 after buying an additional 394,664 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,147,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,063,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $30.67.

