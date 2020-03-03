Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $867.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Jakob Dupont sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $31,525.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at $31,525.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,310 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,152,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth $1,270,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

