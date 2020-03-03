Grand City Properties SA (FRA:GYC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Grand City Properties SA (FRA:GYC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €23.97 ($27.87).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GYC. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.10 ($28.02) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nord/LB set a €21.03 ($24.45) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €22.70 ($26.40) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at €21.46 ($24.95) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €22.93 and a 200 day moving average of €21.24. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($23.42).

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

