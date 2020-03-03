GravityCoin (GXX) Trading 40.5% Higher This Week

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 24.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $120,546.00 and approximately $3,457.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0360 or 0.00000409 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded 40.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.47 or 0.02824320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00225451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00049473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00133015 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,350,094 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

