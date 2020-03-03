Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Get Greenlane alerts:

NASDAQ GNLN opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.50.

In related news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $405,000.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Greenlane by 9,420.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 676,659 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Greenlane by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 311,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Greenlane by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 162,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 103,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.