GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,217,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705,255 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 4.01% of GreenSky worth $64,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 6.5% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. GreenSky Inc has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on GreenSky from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

