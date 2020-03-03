GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) and Devon Energy (OTCMKTS:DVN) Head-To-Head Comparison

GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GrowMax Resources and Devon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Devon Energy 1 5 12 0 2.61

Devon Energy has a consensus target price of $33.34, indicating a potential upside of 104.44%. Given Devon Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than GrowMax Resources.

Dividends

GrowMax Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 120.0%. Devon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Devon Energy pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Devon Energy has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GrowMax Resources and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrowMax Resources N/A -172.44% -132.04% Devon Energy -5.18% 8.33% 3.62%

Volatility & Risk

GrowMax Resources has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Devon Energy has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GrowMax Resources and Devon Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrowMax Resources N/A N/A -$41.89 million N/A N/A Devon Energy $6.22 billion 1.00 -$355.00 million $1.38 11.82

GrowMax Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Devon Energy.

Summary

Devon Energy beats GrowMax Resources on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrowMax Resources

GrowMax Resources Corp. focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other mineral concessions in Peru. It owns a 100% interest in the Bayovar property covering an area of 227,000 gross acres located in the Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru. The company was formerly known as Americas Petrogas Inc. and changed its name to GrowMax Resources Corp. in August 2016. GrowMax Resources Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

