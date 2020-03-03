Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,051,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $2,524,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after buying an additional 74,567 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GH. Citigroup began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,593. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $164,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302 shares in the company, valued at $270,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,652 shares of company stock worth $9,398,392 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average is $77.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -92.95 and a beta of -0.01. Guardant Health Inc has a 12-month low of $56.33 and a 12-month high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.