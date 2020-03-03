Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,288,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,137,000 after purchasing an additional 223,185 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,236,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,545,000 after purchasing an additional 437,068 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,092,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 52,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 228,868 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAIN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.

Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.62. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.31 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

